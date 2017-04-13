Losses from GPA fires two years ago still cost agency - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Losses from GPA fires two years ago still cost agency

The 2015 Cabras 3 and 4 explosion continued to impact the Guam Power Authority's finances in Fiscal Year 2016, according to the findings of an audit released today the agency experienced a $7 million net loss. There were some concerns involving procurement deficiencies such as no evidence of how a vendor was selected, sole source procurement and $536,000 in purchase order amendments that exceeded the general manager's approval threshold and required approval by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

The report also noted $241,000 of inactive accounts receivables having corresponding active accounts in the GPA system, and performance management contractors expenditures that were incurred before the purchase orders were issued.

Despite these issues, GPA complied with major federal programs, received a clean audit and achieved low-risk auditee status.

