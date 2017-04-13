Ex-cop Anthony Quenga re-sentenced to 30 years

It's an over decade-old case, but defendants in the Blue House Lounge brothel are still appearing in court. History repeats itself for ex-cop Anthony Quenga.

"A total of more than 30 years, but it will all run concurrent," announced Judge Anita Sukola. This wasn't his first, but second time being sentenced for his role in the Blue House Lounge case - Guam's first-ever human trafficking ring. Quenga won parts of his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam which remanded his case back to Judge Sukola's courtroom. Despite serving over four years behind bars, he still showed no remorse.

Ex-cop Anthony Quenga resentenced to 30 years in jail. He already served over 4 years for his role in the Blue House Lounge brothel. pic.twitter.com/V2JfTFKt0d — KUAM News (@kuamnews) April 13, 2017

"The whole time in there, all I've been doing is praying. Praying for the healing of this woman - that the Holy Spirit give her the strength and courage to come forward and tell the truth. The truth that will one day set me free to be with my family again and live my life," he said.

While today may have felt like deja vu, there was an exception. On the stand in his defense, former chief of police Paul Suba vouched for Quenga's character. "From everything I know, very professional" he stated. "He was actually a morale builder. He kept people within his team or his precinct focused on their job, but not only that, in a way that he brought enthusiasm and never showed any deviation from professional character."

Defense attorney Sylvia Stake also asked the court to reconsider the evidence from trial, saying, "I put the defendant on the stand only for the purpose of demonstrating the scars that he obtained from an operation and I think a motorcycle accident. None of the girls who said they had some kind of contact with him or sexual relationship ever saw any scars and they're pretty prominent."

Remorseful or not, prosecutor Jonathan Quan reminded - Quenga was convicted by a jury of his peers. "The community must know that and be assured, that our police officers, those sworn to protect and serve us, are also bound to comply with the same rules that they enforce," he said.

Quenga had served over two decades on the force prior to his conviction. He is 48 years old today. That means, he'll be 74 when he's released from prison.