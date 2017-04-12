Joint military exercises until May 11th for Singapore Air Force, U.S. Air Force

The Republic of Singapore Air Force and the U.S. Air Force are participating in a joint exercise from now until May 11th.

This is the first time they’ve actually deployed aircraft and personnel to the Guam. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo confirmed the Singapore Air Force was here training; the discussions about the training began last summer.

Bordallo says because of the significant logistical and financial undertaking required to coordinate joint training on the U.S. mainland, “we must continue to seek opportunities to train with other nations in the Indo–Asia–Pacific region while maintaining a forward presence. This engagement further demonstrates that Guam's strategic location allows allies and partners to interact and train with U.S. personnel and equipment on and in American soil, waters, and airspace without leaving the region.”