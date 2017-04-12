Celebrate Earth Day at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge

Spring is in full bloom and the shore and cliff lines are alive with blossoming flowers and fruit-trees. If you listen closely, you can even hear a few birds chirping.

Join the Guam National Wildlife Refuge in celebrating Earth Day on April 22, 2017. Sign up for one of the tours, native plant walks, or help with the beach clean-up. Be sure to sign up early as spaces are limited for these events.

Visit their Nature Center where there will be activities for all ages or walk their self-guided trails which will lead you through a 3-mile hike under tree-canopied forest. Bring the whole family and invite some friends, for a wonderful day outdoors!



Events Schedule

9:00 am ~ 11:00 am -- Cave Tour to Pictograph Caves (Pre-registration required for this activity)*

9:00 am ~ 11:00 am -- Beach Cleanup. Individuals/Groups welcome (Pre-registration required for this activity)*

9:00 am - 12:30 pm -- Latte Village Tour (Pre-registration required for this activity)*

10:30 am - 12:00 pm -- Native Plant Walk (Pre-registration required for this activity)*

12:00 pm - 1:30 pm -- Cave Tour to Pictograph Caves (Pre-registration required for this activity)*

1:30 pm - 3:00 pm -- Native Plant Walk (Pre-registration required for this activity)*

* Pre-register by calling 355-5096/5097

9:00 am - 3:00 pm -- Indoor Activities (Location: Nature Center Building)

Video viewing: OCEAN FRONTIERS (22 minutes, will be played several times during the day)

The Guam National Wildlife Refuge welcomes visitors 7 days a week from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm, weather permitting. Their next event is set for May 13th, celebrating migratory birds. Visitors will have the opportunity to paint birds carved out of wood, among other activities.

More information can be found on their website, or by calling 355-5096/5097.