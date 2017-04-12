Chief Judge Gatewood grants Motion to Dismiss 26-year-old case against DOC

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood has granted the Motion to Dismiss the decades-old 1991 Consent Decree Case with the Department of Corrections and the Department of Justice.

Twenty-six years ago, the federal government filed suit against the Department of Corrections for violating the rights of inmates and detainees. DEPCOR was ordered to improve practices and conditions in certain facilities related to sanitation, fire safety, and access to medical, mental, and dental health care. The motion to dismiss was jointly filed by DEPCOR and the federal government earlier this week.

After this morning’s hearing, Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio commented, “You're always going to have problems in any situation, but it’s not the problems that define you - it’s how you deal with them, and we have a great team. Everyone has come to the table to do the right thing. We have to make sure we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past.”

DEPCOR Deputy Director Kate Baltazar said they are ecstatic, “This is a win for the community and the people of Guam.” Baltazar added that the work is far from over, but they are on the right track.