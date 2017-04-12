DOC put on notice for inoperable fire system

The Guam Department of Corrections has been put on notice for not having working fire alarms in its prison, according to Guam Fire Department fire marshal Joey Manibusan. An inspection was conducted at the Mangilao facility Wednesday. A notice of hazard was issued due to the fire system being out of service or in need of repairs, he said. This notice comes the day before DepCor is set to go before the District Court of Guam for a status conference regarding its decades old consent degree.

A joint motion to dismiss the more than 25 year old case was filed on Tuesday concluding that the department had resolved the healthcare concerns and is working to finalize installing new locking mechanisms.

“The completion of this civil Settlement Agreement demonstrates the U.S. Department of Justice’s continuing commitment to ensure that all men and women who are detained or serving prison sentences receive the protections guaranteed by the Constitution,” Acting United States Attorney Shawn Anderson said in a press release. “Guam’s compliance with the terms of the Settlement Agreement means inmates and detainees are more likely to be housed in cleaner and safer conditions, and that they will have adequate access to vital health care services.”

The installation of a working fire system is among the list of violations noted in the 1991 settle agreement with the federal government. "DOC is in the process of getting their systems for all their facilities in proper working order," Manibusan said. "Until their fire protection systems are fully services and repaired by a qualified contractor, DOC will remain on fire watch."

The department informed GFD they are working on a purchase order for maintenance and repairs of the system.