Calvo calls senators in special session on TRAN

Here we go... Round 3, and Governor Eddie Calvo goes for the TKO calling your senators in a special session for Friday, April 28th.

He wrote a letter to Acting Speaker Therese Terlaje and submitted another bill - identical to Bill 73 - calling for a TRAN, a Tax Revenue Anticipation Note, for a $75 million line of credit to speed up the payment of tax refunds.

The Governor has been beefing with Senator Michael San Nicholas, who he believes has been dragging his feet on first TRAN bill sent down last Friday. The Governor called him out for not placing his bill online and today for not assigning it to a committee so that a public hearing could be scheduled as soon as possible.

Senator San Nicolas did not refer it to a committee today because he said there is a process. He says it is currently under review by the Legislature's legal and budget offices. Meanwhile, Acting Speaker Terlaje says since the Governor made the request, they will convene. Additionally, the governor wrote that although a public process is required when he calls a special session, he will hold public hearings on the measure and present a report to the legislature.