$323M budget for DOE considered

Senators mused through the Department of Education's $323 million budget request at a town hall meeting Wednesday morning. Education oversight chair senator Joe San Agustin questioned the size of the request, and how DOE was using existing funding to live up to the 14 points of the Adequate Education Act.

Board chair Peter Alecxis Ada announced, "We want to accommodate the legislation, but senators, we need the money, we need the money to accomplish that request - it's an unfunded mandate. We also have vendors that I would say they've been pretty nice in keeping quiet, but the time is going to come when they say 'I quit'."

While struggling to pay vendors vice chair Maria Gutierrez said DOE has also implemented a hiring freeze for Central Office employees to provide more resources for school aides and classroom teachers. She said, "Some employees are not happy at central office when you say freeze or scrubbing, because if it's not at the school site and it's not a position that is for the students then we're not accommodating the students."

Stakeholders discussed everything from safety and technology and how these issues are impacted or could be maximized with limited resources.