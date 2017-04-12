Deadline in June to comment on war reparations filing

June 2 is the deadline to submit comments on Guam War Claims filing procedures. The Foreign Claims Settlement Commission will determine claimants' eligibility for payment for harms suffered during the Japanese occupation.

A final rule was published in the Federal Register on April 3. It defines the statutory terms for Personal injury, which means a discernible injury such as disfigurement, scarring or burns that is more serious than a superficial injury.

Meanwhile, severe personal injury means the loss of a limb, dismemberment, paralysis or any injury of a similar type, or that is comparable in severity.

Claims are authorized under the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, which was signed into law in December. It also identified section 30 funds as the payment source of any approved claims.

For more information go to the Federal Register's website.