Additional accusations against Ehlert under advisement

Judge Vern Perez is taking under advisement additional accusations against University of Guam professor Dr. Michael Ehlert. Although Ehlert is charged with sexually assaulting three females at a Halloween house party in 2014, the government plans to present two more females who allege they were also victims in 2009 and 2011 to testify in trial this summer.

Defense filed a motion to exclude their testimony. That motion was up for debate today.

Prosecutor Matthew Heibel stated, "So showing that it wasn't just this one time, but other times were very similar acts occurred involving the defendant, involving students at UOG, involving a party at his house, in the water, go to show these times alleged are not accidents or cut against the possible defense."

And defense attorney Jay Arriola said, "We would certainly dispute that evidence that this is all at the same type of party so therefore all these incidents are all kind of the same - they're not. There is no evidence that these parties were actually held every semester all the time at the defendant's residence with the same class, etc. The similarities are not all there as the government contends."

Ehlert will return to court on May 9 to address defense's motion to dismiss the indictments.