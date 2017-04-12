Father of assaulted prison detainee wants justice

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.More >>
Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.More >>
Speaker Cruz introduced Bill 152 which provides a supplemental appropriation of $600,000 to the GovGuam Retirement Fund.More >>
Now that two bills to aid Simon Sanchez High School and other schools have become law, Governor Eddie Calvo thanked the legislature for pushing the measures through; noting repairs should be getting underway over the summer.More >>
She's the oldest honorary graduate to date. With her adult children by her side, 95-year-old Maria Lizama Gumataotao received her honorary diploma from George Washington High School today. She only reached the fourth grade before quitting school to support her family by farming and selling fruits, vegetables, and baked goods. Her life was further interrupted by World War II in which she was forced to march from...More >>
