Father of assaulted prison detainee wants justice

We could soon find out how and who jumped a detainee at the Mangilao prison's maximum security unit last month. And now, that man's father speaking out as he wants justice for what happened to his son.

"If they were doing their job, then something wouldn't have to happen" said upset father Jose Gumataotao. "If they were there the officers then this wouldn't have happened. They were supposed to be there, the officers the whole time." Gumataotao is Justin Meno's dad, currently living thousands of miles away in Washington State. So you can imagine his frustration when he learned that his son was badly beaten while locked up at the Department of Corrections Post 6 - the Special Housing Unit.

"Somebody got to pay [sic] for this whatever happened to him. They got to take some action," he shared.

It was last month, DepCor confirmed detainee Meno was found in the Post 6 yard area, suffering from severe blows to the head. He's since undergone surgery and remains in critical condition at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

"They said he was brain dead," Gumataotao recalled. "They asked him to raise his hands up, he raised it a little bit, grabbed onto his sister's hand and his sister asked him to squeeze her hand if he can hear her, so he did."

The emotional father wiped the tears from his eyes, as he talks about his son, telling KUAM News via Skype, "I cry every night for my son. I am far away from them." He added, "He's really a good kid. He really listens but he just hangs out with the wrong people, wrong friends."

Leadership at the prison confirm they are at the tail end of their investigation.

An internal and criminal investigation alongside the Guam Police Department is underway. "We do empathize with the family and their concerns," noted DepCor deputy director Kate Baltazar, adding that says the department will hold whoever did this to Meno accountable.

"This is a very unfortunate incident and with the ongoing investigation," she said. "We can't release to many details, but we like to make sure we are thorough."

In the meantime, Gumataotao says the damage is already done. And he just wants justice while the rest of the family hopes and waits for Meno to make a full recovery. "I mean they could have a shuffle or something going on. I mean who were the guards at that time. They are supposed to be there 24/7," he said.

Public safety chair Senator Telena Nelson has also called for an informational meeting with prison officials next week to find out what the they've since done to correct the issues of safety since the Meno was attacked.