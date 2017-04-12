JFK paddler dies after non-school activity

A JFK High School student died after being found unconscious at Matapang Beach Monday. Superintendent Jon Fernandez confirmed he learned about the incident Wednesday morning, saying the student was a paddler at the Home of the Islanders, as well as a paddler with an out-of-school organization.

The student was allegedly participating in a community paddling activity, and not at a school-sponsored event at the time he was found. He was taken to the Guam Memorial Hospital, and passed away Tuesday evening.

Fernandez offered his condolences to the student's family. He told KUAM News, "We know that many of his friends are just hearing the news, and we are working with our principals, coaches, and counselors to address their needs this week and when they return to school on Monday."