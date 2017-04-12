How can you combat terrorism? FBI workshop aims to increase national awareness

The public should know how it can do its part to combat terrorism. As part of a national awareness campaign, the FBI will hold a workshop next week on weapons of mass destruction.

Special Agent John Kowatch says everyday products in the hands of the wrong people can be very dangerous. He cites a case in Denver where a would-be terrorist drew suspicion from local retailers by buying up large quantities of bleach and hydrogen peroxide...

“So they called the FBI, the FBI looked into it, and sure enough he was up to no good, and so when he decided to go from Colorado during his planning phase and try to set up his attack in New York, he was apprehended before he was able to go through with his plan,” Kowatch said.

The FBI is encouraging residents to help by keeping an eye out and reporting suspicious activity. The workshop will include presentations in the morning, and an actual controlled improvised explosive device detonation in the afternoon at the Hawaiian Rock quarry.