Chinese national indicted for sneaking meth into Guam

A Chinese man who tried to sneak in over 1,000 grams of meth, will be arraigned in federal court on Friday. Chi Hang Leung was indicted today. Earlier this month he was busted at the airport with the meth strapped to his legs with athletic tape.

He was coming off a flight from Hong Kong. He told Customs officers he had agreed to bring the in the drugs and would be paid $40,000 Hong Kong Dollars when he returned. He was charged with Unlawful Importation and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine Hydrochloride.