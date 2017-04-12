Chinese national indicted for sneaking meth into Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Chinese national indicted for sneaking meth into Guam

Posted: Updated:

A Chinese man who tried to sneak in over 1,000 grams of meth, will be arraigned in federal court on Friday. Chi Hang Leung was indicted today. Earlier this month he was busted at the airport with the meth strapped to his legs with athletic tape. 

He was coming off a flight from Hong Kong. He told Customs officers he had agreed to bring the in the drugs and would be paid $40,000 Hong Kong Dollars when he returned. He was charged with Unlawful Importation and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine Hydrochloride.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

  • New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>

  • Speaker fighting for retirees to keep Medicare reimbursements

    Speaker fighting for retirees to keep Medicare reimbursements

    Speaker Cruz introduced Bill 152 which provides a supplemental appropriation of $600,000 to the GovGuam Retirement Fund.

    More >>

    Speaker Cruz introduced Bill 152 which provides a supplemental appropriation of $600,000 to the GovGuam Retirement Fund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly