48th alleged victim suing more than just the archdiocese

A new victim of clergy sex abuse names a new priest and is suing more than just the Archdiocese of Agana. "J.M. "is 54 years old and alleges he was sexually molested by Capuchin priest Father Sigmund Hafemann, the head priest at Mount Carmel Parish in Agat.

J.M.'s complaint was filed on Wednesday and also names the Capuchin Franciscans and the Province of St. Mary as defendants.

The alleged abuse occurred from mid-1970s while J.M. was attending CCD classes taught by Father Hafemann. J.M. was subject to fondling, masturbation, oral sex, and digital penetration.

J.M.'s local attorney is Kevin Fowler. Co-counsel is attorney Michael Pfau of the mainland firm Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC. In a press release they state "The lawsuit against the Capuchins marks a new chapter in the Guam Catholic clergy abuse crisis Religious orders like the Capuchins have their own priests, their own sets of rules, and their own leadership, separate and distinct from the Archdiocese of Agana."

Hafemann died in 1996.

J.M. marks the 48th victim to file suit.