Calvo projects difficulty regulating marijuana under existing la - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo projects difficulty regulating marijuana under existing law

Posted: Updated:

Speaker BJ Cruz is following through with the administration's request to pause on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana. The measure went up for a public hearing on Tuesday.

Governor Calvo says based on the current law for medicinal marijuana, "It will be difficult to properly regulate the drug based on funding sources and regulatory requirements for growing, dispensing and using marijuana."

He says Bill 8 was a means to accommodate and accomplish the task for those needing it for medicinal purposes. Now, he is using caution in light of the changing federal landscape.

"There are complications now particularly to the USAG Jeff Sessions. I think it's important to see what the federal government is moving forward towards in how they treat states and communities that do allow for recreational marijuana," said Calvo.

Calvo adds he does not want the measure to put our island in a position that could hamper efforts to get medicinal marijuana here.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    DOCOMO Pacific & Triple J present Liberation Day fireworks display

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

    With just one week until Liberation Day - everyone is gearing up for the festivities! DOCOMO Pacific and Triple J Enterprises is inviting everyone to their One Love and Liberation Fireworks Celebration on Liberation Day in Hagatna.

    More >>

  • New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    New bill consolidates healthcare funding

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>

    Senator Mike San Nicolas has authored another measure that he says will put medical professionals in charge by consolidating healthcare dollars into one master fund.

    More >>

  • Speaker fighting for retirees to keep Medicare reimbursements

    Speaker fighting for retirees to keep Medicare reimbursements

    Speaker Cruz introduced Bill 152 which provides a supplemental appropriation of $600,000 to the GovGuam Retirement Fund.

    More >>

    Speaker Cruz introduced Bill 152 which provides a supplemental appropriation of $600,000 to the GovGuam Retirement Fund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly