Calvo projects difficulty regulating marijuana under existing law

Speaker BJ Cruz is following through with the administration's request to pause on a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana. The measure went up for a public hearing on Tuesday.

Governor Calvo says based on the current law for medicinal marijuana, "It will be difficult to properly regulate the drug based on funding sources and regulatory requirements for growing, dispensing and using marijuana."

He says Bill 8 was a means to accommodate and accomplish the task for those needing it for medicinal purposes. Now, he is using caution in light of the changing federal landscape.

"There are complications now particularly to the USAG Jeff Sessions. I think it's important to see what the federal government is moving forward towards in how they treat states and communities that do allow for recreational marijuana," said Calvo.

Calvo adds he does not want the measure to put our island in a position that could hamper efforts to get medicinal marijuana here.