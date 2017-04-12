GWA committed to providing water to Marines' base - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GWA committed to providing water to Marines' base

Adelup may not currently be in support of the military buildup, but at least one government agency apparently is. The Guam Waterworks Authority provided an update to its "One Guam" initiative with the military during today's Consolidated Commission on Utilities workshop.

GWA general manager Miguel Bordallo says they are at the end of their first year of a pilot project at the Tumon Maui Water Well, which the Navy leased to them last year. He adds his agency is committed to providing water supply connection to the Navy for the new Marine Corps base in the north.

Bordallo said, "It's been a great example of cooperation and a win-win because the efforts we are making now are intended to improve the liability and security of both systems."

Bordallo says GWA anticipates having that water line installed by June.

