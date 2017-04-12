Free-diver rushed to Naval Hospital Wednesday afternoon - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Free-diver rushed to Naval Hospital Wednesday afternoon

Free-diver rushed to Naval Hospital Wednesday afternoon

A man who was free diving on Wednesday is rushed to the hospital.

According to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly, the call was received just after 1:30 p.m. from the Dadi beach area. A private boat brought the 18-year-old to the Agat Marina, where he was then transported to Naval Hospital and CPR conducted en route. 

This story is developing. We will pass along more information once its made available.

