Michael Caspino details hotline for sex abuse victims

We first met him on Tuesday. Attorney Michael Caspino was announced Executive Director of Hope and Healing Guam, a non-profit separate from the church tasked with addressing claims of clergy sex abuse.

Today, Caspino interviewed with Jess Lujan on Isla63-AM where he gave us a closer look at what happens when you call their hotline number.

Battling it out in the courtroom isn't the answer, according to longtime attorney Caspino, who's handled hundreds of cases of clergy sex abuse. "I've seen people who were compensated through the court system and they killed themselves a year later," he said on KUAM Radio this morning. "I saw that happen. I've seen people compensated and the money's gone within six months. We really want a long term solution here."

On Tuesday, Caspino was announced as executive director of Hope and Healing Guam, a newly formed non-profit tasked with addressing claims - both through settlements as well as counseling and spiritual guidance.

"If you're someone out there who feels the tremendous strain of being a victim and you don't have anyone to talk to and you need help, we're here for you. And the archdiocese will pay for counseling, for anything you need to get you better again," he promised. "First off, you can call us anonymously. You can tell us your initials. You can tell us anything. Then we'll give you a case number, and then within a few hours we'll call you back and say you have an appointment with this psychologist today at 2 o'clock or 3 o'clock and you set up as many appointments as you need and we pay for it."

This is possible through the Archdiocese of Agana's settlement fund established last month. In a press conference on Tuesday, the Church assured they'll sell off as many assets as it takes to keep the fund healthy.

As for timelines, Caspino said, "Until every single victim is healed - that's how long this program is going to go."

To reach Hope and Healing Guam, call 1-888-649-5288.