Fernandez: DOE needs to request reconsideration on Guam's high-risk status

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he plans to "pull the trigger" to determine the future of Guam's high-risk status sometime in the next year. He met with the United States Department of Education Risk Management officials during a trip to Washington DC last week.

“Pulling the trigger means exercising a provision in our special conditions, which allows us to formally request the reconsideration of our special conditions, and that means US DOE would have to come in with their inspector general, with their legal counsel and so forth in order to either reduce the requirements of the special conditions, remove the third party in whole or in part, and get that process going,” Fernandez said. “I told them we've never been in this situation before so it will be a learning process for us, a learning process for US DOE as well, and I said the worst they can say is no, but I think we've made tremendous progress.”

The risk management officials plan to visit Guam in July to validate whether DOE is demonstrating the progress it has reported in weekly calls. Fernandez said after years of working to address the issues, the department needs to move forward and request reconsideration, even if only in certain areas.