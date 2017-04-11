Harmon game room robbed at knife-point Tuesday night

Two masked men held a cashier at the Winner Gameroom in Harmon at knife-point last night.

The suspects forced their way into the secured cashier area, grabbed the cash and took off with the cashier’s purse. They took off in this silver Nissan hard body truck missing a tailgate. The robbery took place just after 10:00 pm.

One of the suspects was described as wearing slippers, dark shorts, and a hooded sweater. The other suspect was wearing a dark long sleeve shirt, long pants, and light-colored shoes. Both were wearing black face masks.

Game room Manager Harry Schnell told KUAM, "I was like 'not again,' but this time the guys were a lot rougher than the previous because they broke the door and smashed the window."

If you have any information please call Guam Crime Stoppers at (671) 477-4357. (Picture courtesy: Guam Police Department)