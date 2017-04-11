Mixed testimony surrounding marijuana regulation

Several for and against it. Testimony given today on Bill 8 - the Cannabis control act that would regulate the use, production, sale and taxation of cannabis and the declassification of marijuana as a Schedule I Controlled Substance under the Guam Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Some in support like Grassroots Guam president Andrea Pellacani says regulating the use will remove marijuana as being considered a gateway drug, and ultimately provide a plus to the island's economy. "They estimate about 250,000 more Japanese tourist could possibly be visiting Guam if legalize cannabis was available here," she estimated.

Others testified against the measure saying legalizing marijuana for recreational use would only compromise the island's image as a family friendly destination.

The Guam Visitors Bureau also shared its opposition to the governor's bill earlier this year citing it just brings forth too many unknowns.