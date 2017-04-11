Mixed testimony surrounding marijuana regulation - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mixed testimony surrounding marijuana regulation

Posted: Updated:

Several for and against it. Testimony given today on Bill 8 - the Cannabis control act that would regulate the use, production, sale and taxation of cannabis and the declassification of marijuana as a Schedule I Controlled Substance under the Guam Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Some in support like Grassroots Guam president Andrea Pellacani says regulating the use will remove marijuana as being considered a gateway drug, and ultimately provide a plus to the island's economy. "They estimate about 250,000 more Japanese tourist could possibly be visiting Guam if legalize cannabis was available here," she estimated.

Others testified against the measure saying legalizing marijuana for recreational use would only compromise the island's image as a family friendly destination.

The Guam Visitors Bureau also shared its opposition to the governor's bill earlier this year citing it just brings forth too many unknowns.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Governor pardons drug offender

    Governor pardons drug offender

    Michael Cruz Duenas, who also had a drunk driving charge, will have his criminal record cleared. It is the second round of pardons under Calvo's "Second Chance Initiative."

    More >>

    Michael Cruz Duenas, who also had a drunk driving charge, will have his criminal record cleared. It is the second round of pardons under Calvo's "Second Chance Initiative."

    More >>

  • Calvo must act by tomorrow on the latest bills passed

    Calvo must act by tomorrow on the latest bills passed

    Calvo must act by tomorrow on the latest bills passed

    Tomorrow is the deadline for Governor Eddie Baza Calvo to act on bills passed in the most recent legislative session. Among the list - two bills to fund repairs for Guam's Public Schools. Bill 87 allocates $430,000 from the Capitol District Fund to Guam Department of Education and Bill 94 - $1.5 million in savings from the Legislative branch salary reduction to make repairs at SSHS. More >>
    Tomorrow is the deadline for Governor Eddie Baza Calvo to act on bills passed in the most recent legislative session. Among the list - two bills to fund repairs for Guam's Public Schools. Bill 87 allocates $430,000 from the Capitol District Fund to Guam Department of Education and Bill 94 - $1.5 million in savings from the Legislative branch salary reduction to make repairs at SSHS. More >>

  • Man charged in the auto-pedestrian accident in Maite

    Man charged in the auto-pedestrian accident in Maite

    Man charged in the auto-pedestrian accident in Maite

    A story we brought to you on social media... KUAM was first on the scene to this accident in Maite. It happened around 10 am along Route 8 near the Guam Retirement building. Police say a CALPAC truck was reversing on the westbound outer lane when another car failed to stop. That car ran through the traffic cones, hit the truck then plowed right into a CALPAC worker before taking off from the scene. Authorities say the worker had been guiding the truck at the time. He was rushed...More >>
    A story we brought to you on social media... KUAM was first on the scene to this accident in Maite. It happened around 10 am along Route 8 near the Guam Retirement building. Police say a CALPAC truck was reversing on the westbound outer lane when another car failed to stop. That car ran through the traffic cones, hit the truck then plowed right into a CALPAC worker before taking off from the scene. Authorities say the worker had been guiding the truck at the time. He was rushed...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly