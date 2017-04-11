Island's first charter high school would help develop technical skills

The Guahan Academy Charter School Council has received an application for the island's first proposed charter high school, called the Career Tech High Academy Charter School. The school would aim to develop skills in technical trades to prepare students for further education and careers.

Council Chair Rosa Palomo explained, “According to the law we have 45 days, no later than 45 days, upon submission, and there has to be a public hearing conducted on the application, and then after the public hearing, then we have another 60 days where the council either has to approve or disapprove.”

Palomo said the deadline for the hearing is April 24th. She added that while the council is working to process this application, it has not been able to form a quorum since January due to recent resignations and the pending confirmation of new board members.