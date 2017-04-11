Concerns raised about bill to make Sanchez High a charter school - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Concerns raised about bill to make Sanchez High a charter school

It's one of Guam's largest public high schools, and it's been in desperate need of renovation for many years. In an effort to speed up repairs, a handful of senators have introduced Bill 70, which proposes to convert the campus into a charter school.

It's a radical change proposed to fix the Home of the Sharks, which has faced chronic facilities issues due to continual procurement delays. Proponents of Bill 70 say it would shift the burden of borrowing over $100 million to a prospective charter school, which would then finance the cost of rebuilding Simon Sanchez High School through yearly allotments amounting to $6,500 per student. And according to Senator Dennis Rodriguez, this would both fund renovations and speed up a process that has been delayed for years.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he's encouraged by the creative approach, though he does have initial concerns, telling KUAM News, "If you take 1,900 students at $6,500 a pop - so $12 million - right now that amount would typically go toward paying for personnel and operational costs and so forth. If there is consideration of taking part of that and dedicating that to financing a school, then the question is, is that going to be sufficient to both run a school and pay for the development of a new school? And of course the other issue is procurement - will this charter be required to follow GovGuam procurement processes or not?"

Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane on Monday met with school administrators and said their concerns surround employment, noting, "Are we gonna have enough teachers to teach at Simon Sanchez? I don't know if the senators know. I'm pretty sure they do, that Yigo is the second [largest], one of the biggest high schools in Guam."

Bill proponent Senator Joe San Agustin said existing employees would get the first pick for employment. He said, "Some folks will say what happens to all the students? The students of Simon Sanchez have first priority."

Meanwhile, Fernandez, who has yet to form a position- questioned operational practices including whether it will use standardized testing, islandwide bussing, or be run by a charter operator with experience. There are currently no charter high schools operating in Guam. He said, "I'm encouraged that they're pushing the envelope and really trying out new ideas and seeing what might work given the frustration that I know many people feel, including myself about the ability to get the new facility."

