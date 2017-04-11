Concerns raised about bill to make Sanchez High a charter school

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Michael Cruz Duenas, who also had a drunk driving charge, will have his criminal record cleared. It is the second round of pardons under Calvo's "Second Chance Initiative."More >>
Michael Cruz Duenas, who also had a drunk driving charge, will have his criminal record cleared. It is the second round of pardons under Calvo's "Second Chance Initiative."More >>
An update on a Dededo car crash that ended the life of a 58-year-old woman. It happened on July 2nd... Caught on surveillance video, at the top right of the screen, one can see the driver of a Mazda 3 attempting to turn into the store parking lot... Suddenly, the driver of a Mitsubishi Mirage heading south on Ysengsong Road crashes into the car. 58-year-old Anna Marie Flores was inside the Mitsubishi. She died the following morning. Investigators say 21-year-old Riality Joe was drivi...More >>
An update on a Dededo car crash that ended the life of a 58-year-old woman. It happened on July 2nd... Caught on surveillance video, at the top right of the screen, one can see the driver of a Mazda 3 attempting to turn into the store parking lot... Suddenly, the driver of a Mitsubishi Mirage heading south on Ysengsong Road crashes into the car. 58-year-old Anna Marie Flores was inside the Mitsubishi. She died the following morning. Investigators say 21-year-old Riality Joe was drivi...More >>
While arrivals typically lag in the summer months, daily increases could be seen leading up to music events including the 4th annual Guam Live Music Festival and 5th annual Electric Island Festival.More >>
While arrivals typically lag in the summer months, daily increases could be seen leading up to music events including the 4th annual Guam Live Music Festival and 5th annual Electric Island Festival.More >>
Many are eyeing Guam as their vacation destination - that we learned during the Guam Visitors Bureau TripAdvisor training camp held at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort today.More >>
Many are eyeing Guam as their vacation destination - that we learned during the Guam Visitors Bureau TripAdvisor training camp held at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort today.More >>
He's being held in federal custody but faces charges in the local court. Jeremiah Isezaki was sentenced to serve seven months in prison in the District Court of Guam today for violating his release conditions.More >>
He's being held in federal custody but faces charges in the local court. Jeremiah Isezaki was sentenced to serve seven months in prison in the District Court of Guam today for violating his release conditions.More >>
Senator Mike San Nicolas authored a measure that would ensure Guam Highway Funds are used solely for the repair and maintenance of the island's roads.More >>
Senator Mike San Nicolas authored a measure that would ensure Guam Highway Funds are used solely for the repair and maintenance of the island's roads.More >>
Guam's special education program may face difficulty continuing services at existing levels next school year.More >>
Guam's special education program may face difficulty continuing services at existing levels next school year.More >>
After seeking the advice of fellow lawmakers and hearing testimony from his public hearing earlier this week, Senator Tommy Morrison will make an amendment to legislation that would increase the Liquid Fuel Tax and now put it to a vote by the people.More >>
After seeking the advice of fellow lawmakers and hearing testimony from his public hearing earlier this week, Senator Tommy Morrison will make an amendment to legislation that would increase the Liquid Fuel Tax and now put it to a vote by the people.More >>