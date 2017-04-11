Guamanian Magazine celebrates a year in print

Congratulations to Guamanian Magazine, celebrating its one year anniversary. GM is from the publishers of Uno Magazine, but focuses on island business, politics, culture, lifestyle and leisure. The latest edition features the freshman senators of the 34th Guam Legislature.

A special shoutout goes out to KUAM's business correspondent Nestor Licanto who is the editor in chief of the Guamanian Magazine. You can pick up the magazine at Circle K stations, Payless Supermarkets, Bestseller Bookstores, and select coffee shops.