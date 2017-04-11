Dismissal sought for consent decree case against DOC

A decades-old consent decree against the Department of Corrections could soon be history, after a motion to dismiss the more than 25-year-old case was filed in the District Court of Guam today.

A slew of problems - fixed? "The basic crux of the consent decree was the locking mechanism, the medical clinic which is obviously medical care and behavioral health mental health services," said Kate Baltazar, DOC's deputy director. When asked if such are big issues, she replied, "Huge."

Issues that have kept DepCor under a federal watch until they could clean up their act. Over the years, the department has slowly worked to address areas the feds had been eyeing. Now, Baltazar says this is now proof that the hard work of the staff has truly paid off.

"We have achieved great strides with the medical care with our partner agencies, certainly GMH coming in setting up shop and brining in doctors and nurses and getting them trained, NCCHA which is the national standard in correctional healthcare, the office of the AG in how they brought in the University of Connecticut, which is a huge provider of correctional health in the country so all these expertise has come together and funneled in to DOC," she said.

According to the nine-page joint motion for dismissal and memorandum in support filed in District Court on Tuesday, the territory has produced evidence that DOC has learned the national correctional health care standards, has hired and thoroughly trained necessary personnel, has established an infrastructure for the DOC outpatient clinic's future success, created and implemented complaint written policies and will complete the remaining work on the locking system.

"The locking mechanisms are finally going to get replaced," she added.

Ultimately, court documents conclude that this 25-year-old case should be dismissed. "This is unprecedented progress for DOC in the last two and half decades and I have to say that it would not have come to fruition without the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio and his team as the overseer of public safety," she explained.

As for what happens moving forward, the motion could be heard during a status conference this Thursday before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood. It's her decision that will ultimately put this decades old case to bed once and for all.

The hearing is set to begin at 9am.