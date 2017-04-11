Disagreement discourse: Calvo/San Nicolas squabble continues

And the blows just keep coming. Round Two: Governor Eddie Calvo delivers another verbal jab to Senator Michael San Nicolas for not posting his tax refund bill on the Legislature's website since he sent it down last Friday. The Governor points out that San Nicolas introduced his own bills to deal with tax refunds on Monday and were quickly placed online the same day.

"I'm not too sure which Senators San Nicolas is, whether he doesn't understand or he's playing political games," said the governor. "But judging by him not introducing and giving a number to our bill I would lean toward giving political games. He can't seem to get along with his majority and obviously he's having those kind of problems but I think the guy has got to start working his majority and the minority but he's also got to start working with our administration, because it's for the good of the people."

The Governor last Friday held a press conference announcing legislation for a $75 million TRAN or Tax Revenue Anticipation Note. He described it as a line of credit, not long term and would be paid by the end of this fiscal year or September 30th. He said this would speed up the process in paying tax refunds going from six months to weeks or even days. Senator San Nicolas was scheduled to do an interview with KUAM today but instead informed us that he would be speaking before island Rotarians later this week and we would be able to get a comment on camera at that time.

Meanwhile just before noon today, the Governor's Bill 73 was posted online. Senator San Nicolas told KUAM that unfortunately the governor transmitted the Bill at the end of day Friday and he was unwell that evening, over the weekend, and into Monday. It would be nice to have a little professional courtesy when it's a health matter but I guess for some there are no boundaries. He added, nonetheless, we extend our apologies to the Governor and wish him well.

We should point out on Monday, the senator was well enough to introduce two bills, a resolution and write a four page letter to the Governor about his disappointment with his tone and tact in approaching the government's finances.

Additionally a San Nicolas staffer emailed Adelup last night stating the delay in introduction "is only due to a staff processing error".