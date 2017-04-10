Ex-cops from Blue House Lounge case denied reduced sentences

The court isn't showing leniency. Although they argued they should've been charged under the Human Trafficking and Criminal Exploitation Act of 2009, ex-cops Anthony Quenga and David Manila are denied reduced sentences.

In a decision and order issued Monday, Judge Anita Sukola states defendants failed to present evidence they were subject to deliberate discrimination or subject to any prosecutorial vindictiveness. Although both men were first time offenders, the court notes their crimes were violent making them ineligible for the Justice Safety Valve Act.

Both were sentenced to thirty years imprisonment for their roles in the Blue House Lounge brothel case but won parts of their appeals.

Quenga will be sentenced on Wednesday with Manila to follow on Thursday.