DOE offers textbooks to public until end of week; warehouse open 9AM - 5PM

Dozens of residents perused through books at the Guam Department of Education warehouse in Tiyan, which will remain open to the public for the remainder of this week.

Teachers, parents and community members are invited to visit the warehouse until April 14th to look through and take home any surveyed textbooks or instructional materials. Items available include out-of-adoption textbooks and Direct Instruction materials in good condition.

The warehouse is open from 9 AM to 5 PM. For more information, call 300-1386.