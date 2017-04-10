War of words over tax refunds

A back-and-forth between Adelup and at least one democratic senator has them yet again at odds over GovGuam's finances. It was late Friday, Governor Eddie Calvo announced a measure to pay tax refunds faster. But, Senator Michael San Nicolas responded...not so fast.

The news was clear - all status 'A' refunds will be paid by May of this year should a newly-proposed measure by Governor Calvo become law. "It's the first step in facilitating the faster return of tax refunds to the people of Guam," said Adelup communications chief Oyaol Ngirairikl. The proposal would authorize GovGuam to issue a Tax and Revenue Anticipation Note (TRAN) for an annual $75 million line of credit. An effort that would help pay refunds at the start of the year and in turn the government over the course of that year will then use the money that it would have used to pay refunds to replenish the line of credit - meaning no carry over debt.

Ngirairikl added, "It is a cash management tool that's used by a number of cities, counties and states across the nations, and it really allows us to better manage the cash that we have because this is total of about $130 million of tax refunds we pay every year, we are able to pay that out."

However, Senator San Nicolas took to social media to express his opposition to the bill, stating in part, "Government spending over the years has ballooned by hundreds of millions and not a dime more into the tax refund account to pay the people. And now he wants to borrow. Again."

Adelup quickly responded, with Ngirairikl saying, "Oh, that's wrong." She added that the proposal does not add even a dollar of long-term debt or take any resources away from any agency, and does not negatively impact the budget whatsoever. "We always anticipate some discussion because that's what a democracy is. When someone comes to the table with a solution you want to make sure it's the best and if someone comes up with a better way to do it then we are all ears," she stated.

But, San Nicolas respectfully expressed his formal disappointment on the administrations combative accusations of "sloppy mathematics." He stated, "Unfortunately, Mr. Governor, your bill does not reference an annual percentage rate but rather a rate per annum."

The senator also said, "The TRAN does not create additional cash, it is in your own words a cash advance. With no additional cash, and no change in your spending habits as you have as yet not indicated a willingness to do so, there will be no additional funds to pay out the Income Tax refund Efficient Payment Trust Fund. Our problem will remain unsolved."

Today, Senator San Nicolas even introducing measures he says to address the government's cash flow.

For now, Adelup says both Senators Tommy Morrison and Fernando Esteves have given their support on the measure. Senator Louise Muna says at the moment she supports it. Senator Tom Ada tells KUAM he is receptive to the idea but still has some questions.

In the meantime, the governor's TRAN line of credit bill is now in the hands of senators. The next move - we could find out if the measure is voted on during this month's session.