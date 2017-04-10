Government looking to boot David Lujan as Mark Smith's lawyer

The government's looking to boot Attorney David Lujan as defense counsel for Mark Smith. As reported, Smith was former legal counsel for GHURA, but also collecting funds as a landlord for the Section 8 program.

The U.S. Attorney's Office filed their motion on grounds Lujan was prior GHURA legal counsel and may even be called as a witness for the trial. They motioned for the matter to be kept under seal, but it was denied by the court.

Attached exhibits include a 2003 letter from Lujan to then-GHURA executive director Ronald de Guzman relative to properties Lujan transferred to his wife. A second exhibit shows the change in GHURA's legal counsel from Lujan to Smith.

Both Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong are set to appear in court on Thursday relative to discovery motions.