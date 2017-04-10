FAA: helicopters should not fly over highly-congested areas

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Guam Police Department has launched an investigation into a possible home invasion along Chalan Goro Elena in Yigo. The incident occurred just before noon today.More >>
Port officials appeared Wednesday before the legislative transportation committee for an informational hearing on a proposed bond to fund capital improvements.More >>
Some call it the blood of San Vitores, others possible runoff in Tumon Bay - but according the Guam Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nic Lee, the red or brownish tide seen along Tumon Bay is nothing more than plankton.More >>
The Liberation Day Carnival is set to begin this evening starting at 6pm. Kicking off the festivities - the crowning of Santa Rita resident 18-year-old Queen Kaemiha Concepcion Muna, this year's 73rd Liberation Day Queen.More >>
A man charged with attempted murder for a shooting in Agat last December pleaded not guilty in court today.More >>
Just three days before ex-cop Mark Torre Jr. is set to self-surrender at the Department of Corrections, and now a new court filing states Torre Jr. is objecting to paying restitution other than what the Criminal Injuries Compensation Commission already paid out.More >>
