Man charged for making threats with AirSoft gun

Man charged for making threats with AirSoft gun

It was an AirSoft gun painted black. 45-year-old Thomas Castro Blas was arrested and charged with terrorizing and family violence.

Court documents state he was seen walking around with a gun and saying "I'm gonna shoot and kill everybody." Blas was located by police and admitted he wished all the people in the home were dead, but not threatening anyone.

He allowed police to retrieve the suspected weapon, which was found in his car.

He was released on a $2,000 performance bond.

