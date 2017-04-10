32-year-old accused of raping young girl; blames love potion

A 32-year-old man is behind bars accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl. Court documents state the girl's high school called police after finding a note from her which depicted suicidal thoughts.

When asked about the note, she reported she was sexually assaulted by Martin Paul Rengechy since she was a 7 or 8-years-old. The victim is 17-years-old today. The victim's mother was aware of the abuse, but admitted the man apologized and returned a week later asking for forgiveness.

Although court documents state the mother was also arrested for child abuse, no other information has been provided. When interviewed by police, Rengechy blamed a Chuukese love potion that was placed on him in 2013 by a woman he believes was trying to split his marriage. Rengechy remains behind bars on $50,000 cash bail.