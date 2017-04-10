Fernandez returns from talks with federal education officials - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Fernandez returns from talks with federal education officials

Superintendent Jon Fernandez is back from Washington, DC after a visit with US Department of Education officials to discuss federal funding following the implementation of the Every Students Succeeds Act. Fernandez said the good news is that the roughly $25 million GDOE receives will likely remain flexible as it has been in the past.

He told KUAM News, "Now what we weren't able to receive from the department were the specific dollar amounts. So right now they're under continuing resolution through April, but the budget as a whole is not approved by Congress."

Fernandez said he is hoping the budget will be resolved by the end of the month, adding GDOE plans to submit its federal grant application by May.

He said this year's application could be approved for up to three years meaning over the next few weeks the department needs to prioritize existing programs.

