Calvo talks about withdrawing buildup support

Governor Eddie Calvo ramped up his rhetoric on his 180-degree position on the military buildup. During his weekly address he reiterated his reasons for pulling out his support because of the stranglehold the feds have put on the island's economy, in particular the denial of H-2b visas, which has dwindled from 1,300 to just below 200 in a span of about one year.

Calvo says he's repeatedly reached out to Washington to no avail. Meanwhile he announced that he is creating a task force that will look at possible short-, mid- and long-term solutions. This group will focus intently on the H-2b visa issue.

"I have been a staunch defender and supporter of the buildup. This is because I firmly believed in the One Guam approach and trusted that the federal government would keep its promise to us, and they haven't. I cannot just sit back and do nothing. I see the train coming and our people are tied to the tracks. I call on all of our local leaders to work with me and help cut the ties that are holding our people and economy down," Calvo announced.

As for joining in on the Guam Contractors Association's federal lawsuit on the H-2 Visa issue, the Governor is hoping to have the AG file the required documents next week.