New homeland security advisor to Governor Calvo: Retired colonel George Charfauros

Today marks the first day on the job for retired colonel George Charfauros - the new homeland security advisor to Governor Eddie Calvo. Charfauros takes on the position after spending almost 35 years in the US military, serving in both the Army and Marine Corps.

“It's not a new thing to me, but it's probably a unique thing for me to be on this side of the fence,” Charfauros said.

He has several priorities he hopes to pursue over the next few months. “Governor Calvo, in my initial meeting with him, asked me to help him out with the H2B immigration issue. That has a homeland security nexus to it,” he added.

His other priorities include expanding the capabilities of the Mariana Regional Fusion Center, improving cyber security protection for Guam, and improving internal measures to secure Guam's borders.