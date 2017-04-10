USS Carl Vinson diverted to North Korean peninsula - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

USS Carl Vinson diverted to North Korean peninsula

Posted:

In an apparent warning to North Korea, the Navy announced Sunday that the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson was diverted from a planned port visit to Australia and is now headed north to waters off the Korean peninsula.  According to a news release from the U.S. Pacific Command, the strike force that includes two missile destroyers and a guided-missile cruiser are en route "to maintain readiness and presence in the western pacific."

North Korea has conducted multiple ballistic missile launches over the past year.

Since its deployment from San Diego on January 5th, the Carl Vinson strike group has participated in numerous bilateral exercises with Japanese and South Korean forces. One of the exercises was held in waters off Guam in February.

