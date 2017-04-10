UOG professor's lawyer files for dismissal of sexual assault indictments

University of Guam professor Dr. Michael Ehlert won't be going to trial later this month as planned. The defense has filed a motion to dismiss the indictments against the longtime psychology professor.

The government failed to tell the whole story - or at least that's what defense attorney Jay Arriola argues in his recent motion to dismiss the indictments against his client, Dr. Ehlert. The longtime University of Guam psychology professor stands accused of sexually assaulting three females at a Halloween party at his house in 2014.

Defense filed the motion last week on grounds the government failed to present exculpatory evidence to grand jurors. Jurors were only read statements from the accuser who told investigators Ehlert was swimming behind her when he digitally penetrated her. The prosecutor failed to mention, however, that Ehlert denied the allegations during the University's investigation. Prosecution also failed to mention that other party goers stated the alleged victim didn't complain about any sexual misconduct.

Defense cites Guam statute which requires the prosecuting attorney "shall submit any evidence in his possession which would tend to negate guilt and the grand jury shall weigh all the evidence submitted."

Defense argues prosecutors had all this information in their possession therefore it should have been presented to grand jurors. The contradictory claims and failure to provide the claims to grand jurors is enough to throw out the indictments for all three victims, court documents state. A hearing on the issue is set for May 9. That date is enough time for the Attorney General's office to file a motion in opposition or to file a superseding indictment against Ehlert.

Ehlert will return to court on Wednesday relative to a motion to exclude evidence.

Trial, as a result of the pending motions, has been continued to July 12.