Man charged with robbery, assault says he was at work the whole time

A man who allegedly tried to rob three women in Tumon at knifepoint answered to the charges in Superior Court over the weekend. Steven Daniel Mafnas Scroggs, 28, is charged with 2nd degree robbery, 3rd degree robbery, aggravated assault and attempted theft.

The incident happened on April 5 around 9 pm near the Royal Orchid hotel, according to court documents. The victims told police a man jumped out of from the jungle and grabbed onto one of their purses. The suspect then cut the victim's hand before taking off empty handed. It was two days following the incident that police caught him.

Scroggs told police he did not rob anyone, claiming he was at work at the time of the incident. He is being held on $20,000 cash bail.

