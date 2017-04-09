Sunday marks 42nd week of protest demanding Apuron be defrocked

Dressed not in Sunday's best, but with signs demanding Archbishop Anthony Apuron be defrocked.

Sunday marked the 42nd week of pickets in front of the Hagatna Cathedral for members of the Concerned Catholics of Guam and the Laity Forward Movement. Apuron is four-times accused of sexually abusing former altar boys at Mt. Carmel Parish in Agat, resulting in lawsuits filed in the federal court.

Just last week, Defense filed a motion to dismiss cases on grounds the local law is unconstitutional. Meanwhile, Apuron is also undergoing a canonical trial in Rome, but the proceedings are kept secret. Parties in his federal case will appear in court on May 2nd for a scheduling conference.