Tedtaotao, charged in bank fraud scheme, enters plea agreement with feds

One of four individuals charged in a bank fraud scheme enters a plea agreement with the feds.

Amelia Tedtaotao appeared in the District Court of Guam on Monday. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, a felony charge that carries a maximum 30-year sentence and a $1 million fine.

Earlier this year, Tedtaotao along with Ann Marie Pangelinan, Ruby Ngirmekur, and Peter Ogo, Jr. were indicted for depositing fake checks into multiple bank accounts and withdrawing the cash from ATMs before the banks could notice. They collected over $70,000 from May 2014 through July 2014. Sentencing will be set at a later date. A status hearing is scheduled for July 26th.