Smokin' Wheels thrills them all

2017 APL Smoking Wheels Weekend in the books after wrapping up a busy weekend of family fun and racing. The event started off with Street Night at the drag strip. Fans got to see some of the islands fastest cars and bikes take to the quarter mile.

Saturday was all about the MX & ATV Racing: Former Guam resident and professional rider Sean Liponovich took top honors with the most point for the MX Big Bikes. On Sunday endurance races, mud drags, drifting and the Smokin Grills BBQ Competition wrapped up the weekend events. Joey Crisostomo and Henry Simpson brought the 3-hour buggies and trucks endurance race title home. ATV Enduro winners was the Team from Japan, Rikito Yamaguchi and Osamu Masuda.

25 drifters, 3 from off island burned through sets of tires to claim the top spot. 2 female competitors took part in the run. Rie Shinmi out of Japan took first with her Nissan S15 Sylvia. Ed Aclaro placed 2nd in his Hyundai Genesis, Don Cabuhat took 3rd with his Nissan 350z.

On the BBQ side:

Chicken: 1st Team Trust Us, Dokgnus 2nd, 3rd Triple J

Pork: 1st Team Trust Us, Dokgnus 2nd, GCC

Beef: 1st: GCC, 2nd Guam Grillz, 3rd Dokgnus

Overall: Dokgnus