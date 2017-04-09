Public hearing for legalization of marijuana

Making pot legal. Legislation that would do just that is set to go up for a public hearing tomorrow. Bill 8, introduced by the governor, would legalize recreational marijuana.

The measure is known as the cannabis control act and would regulate the use, production, sale and taxation of the drug.

It also sets the legal age to use marijuana to 21, includes a home cultivation provision and imposes a 15 percent sin tax on the purchase of cannabis and creates a cannabis control board.

The public hearing is set for 2pm tomorrow at the Guam Congress building.