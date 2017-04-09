New participation record for United Airlines Guam Marathon

The United Airlines Guam Marathon had over 4,300 runners participate in the annual event which featured a full marathon, half marathon,10k and 5k race. Each run started with a raffle drawing awarding the winner a round trip ticket courtesy of United Airlines. There was also a fire show before every race giving off island runners a taste of Guam's culture. The race drew runners from from Palau, Philippines, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Australia, South Korea, Serbia, Russia, New Zealand, Macao, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany.

Ben Ferguson, GSE Managing Director said, "The most special thing about our event is that it gives all of our international runners a chance to come and mingle with our residents. And that is really what the event is all about. Sharing the Hafa Adai spirit of Guam it is the most special thing. Aid stations and all of that are great but at the end of the day the event is about the people of Guam coming together and creating a special event. All of the volunteers, sponsors and government agencies is what makes the event special."

Full marathon male winner: Last year's winner Hiroki Nakajima 2:30:33

Full marathon female winner: Ryu Sungwha (3:01:54)

Half marathon male: Shun Gorotani (1:09:17)

Half marathon female winner: Maria Yano (1:22:29)

10k male: Rui Yamagishi 33:23

10k female: Guam's Yumika Sugahara 44:03

5k male: Masafumi Fukase17:37

5k female: Tomoe Yokoyama 21:03

Minami Iijima and Derek Mandell were the first local finishers to cross the line in the half-marathon. Iijima was the 2nd overall female to cross the finish line in the half marathon. Both runners are United Airlines Guam marathon Ambassadors. Finishers were treated to post race festivities which included food, music, picture booths, warm waters and the beautiful view of Tumon.