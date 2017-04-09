Man arrested after alleged threats with toy gun

A man is under arrest he allegedly made threats to shoot a woman, two teens and a 5-year-old child known to him. It happened on Friday at a home in Dededo. Jason John Castro Borja, 33, is charged with terrorizing, child abuse, family violence and assault.

According to court documents, police responded to a distance at a home in Dededo on April 7.

The suspect had argued with a woman known to him before allegedly throwing a fan at her. The woman and three children then ran outside of the home. It was minutes later the man went outside with what appeared to be a gun telling the woman to get back inside before he shoots her in the head, documents stated.

He then told the four to go to the kitchen table to play a game he called, "point the gun and shoot." The children again ran outside and to a neighbor's home before police had been called.

The suspect told police he never pointed the gun at them, and that he even kept pulling the trigger to show them that it was a toy, documents stated. Police found the toy gun in the kitchen and took it in as evidence.