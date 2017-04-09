Thief targeted probation officer's home - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Thief targeted probation officer's home

A thief didn't make it too far after allegedly stealing several items including a gun and a car in Agana Heights last Thursday. Bradley Mony, 28, is charged with burglary, theft of property and possession of a firearm without a firearm ID card.

Police responded to the theft on April 6 around 10 pm.

Court documents state the victim, a probation officer, told authorities someone got into his apartment and took his glock 22 duty weapon, ammunition, his wallet, two sets of car keys and cell phones. The victim also stated the suspect got away with his car.

However, the suspect didn't get too far. The victim used a cell phone app to track down his stolen device, which led investigators to a parking lot across the street from Government House.

The suspect was located along with the stolen items. Police continue to investigate if more suspects could have been involved.

