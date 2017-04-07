AG Office hosting first ever Crime Victims Fair

The Attorney General's Office is hosting their first ever Crime Victims Fair. This Saturday at Adelup, residents can enjoy a family fun environment all while getting information on the services available for those who fall victim to various crimes.

Attorney General Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson said, “We’re looking to capture that universe of crime victims that are beyond what we have today, which are sexual assault and child abuse, because I call it the vast universe of crime victims, elderly abuse, murder victims, aggravated assault, burglary, robbery, theft, and that seems to be the population of victims we're under serving.”

Groups like VARO, Alee Shelter, and Guam Legal Services will also be on site. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.