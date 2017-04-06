Geckos young and old will celebrate GW 50-year anniversary

The George Washington High School campus 50-year anniversary will be met with a celebration like no other- that according to event chair Troy Aguon, who said thousands of alumni are invited to the event tentatively planned for this August.

"We want to celebrate the campus itself but at the same time we want to recognize public education and the leaders that public education has created, for example, Congresswoman [Madeleine] Bordallo, Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, and the lieutenant governor," he said.

The event will also include a family fun fair with a jumper, vendors and activities. It aims to raise money for much needed equipment at the Mangilao including bleachers, a stage, and a new statue.

GW alumni interested in participating are encouraged to register at GWguam.com or to call 972-7744 for more information.