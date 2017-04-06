Mayors: tread lightly with carnival legislation - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Mayors: tread lightly with carnival legislation

Posted: Updated:

Mayors are raising concern over recent legislation proposing to limit gambling during the Liberation Carnival. Bill 50 was introduced by Senator Telena Nelson and would prohibit casino gambling as well as activities such as the color game.

Mayors Council Executive Director Angel Sablan said, "If this thing goes through we're gonna request that if you make it into law, you make it effective next year, because we're already planning. Otherwise we'll need a $650,000 appropriation from the government just to run the liberation."

The uncertainty of whether the bill will become law has forced Liberation Carnival committee chair Robert Hoffman to proceed cautiously, to ensure the carnival does not cost more than what the council can afford.

